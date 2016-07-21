(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* Airlines slump as Lufthansa issues profit warning
* STOXX 600 index down around 7 pct so far in 2016
* ECB keeps rates unchanged at record lows
* But Draghi comments give boost to euro zone bank stocks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 21 European stocks made little
progress on Thursday, as a drop in the shares of major airlines
offset gains in some banks which were propped up by more signs
that the ECB would look to support the sector.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index and the similar
FTSEurofirst 300 were both flat going into the close of
the trading session.
Airline stocks fell amid fears that consumers may avoid
travelling abroad for holidays after last week's attack in Nice,
for which militant group Islamic State has claimed
responsibility, and the attempted coup in Turkey.
Lufthansa slid 5.3 percent after issuing a profit warning.
Air France-KLM fell 4.4 percent, and easyJet
dropped 5.4 percent after posting lower revenues.
"The airline sector is under pressure. We don't own any
airline stocks for now and we prefer the tech and healthcare
sector," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at fund
management and consultancy firm Prime Partners.
Euro zone bank stocks rose as the ECB, which kept
interest rates on hold at record lows, signalled its intent to
address some of the problems in the sector, whose shares have
slumped some 30 percent on average in 2016..
ECB President Mario Draghi said a state-funded backstop may
be part of the solution to managing the problem of high levels
of bad loans in the euro zone banking system.
"He said they need to tackle non-performing loans, which has
helped bank stocks a bit, but it's still not much in terms of
concrete measures," said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc
Valahu.
While the STOXX 600 is up around 10 percent from a low point
reached in late June after markets slumped in the immediate
aftermath of Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union,
the index remains down 7 percent since the start of 2016.
Last month's Brexit vote has added to market uncertainty and
is expected to affect the British and European economies, which
in turn has put more pressure on European bank stocks.
"I'd find it hard to justify buying the markets at these
current levels," said Richard Griffiths, associate director at
Berkeley Futures.
