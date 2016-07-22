LONDON, July 22 European stock markets fell on Friday, weighed down by a drop in the shares of mining companies and a fall at Swedish construction company Skanska.

The pan-European STOXX 600 and the similar FTSEurofirst 300 were both down by 0.4 percent.

Mining stocks fell as copper prices eased back.

Skanska also dropped by 5 percent after the company posted second-quarter earnings that missed market forecasts.

However, Vodafone shares rose 2.7 percent after the British mobile operator company reported a better-than-expected rise in first quarter revenues.

The STOXX 600 index is up by around 10 percent from a low point reached in June in the immediate aftermath of Britain's shock vote to quit the European Union, but the index remains down by around 7 percent since the start of 2016. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)