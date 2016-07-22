UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
LONDON, July 22 European stock markets fell on Friday, weighed down by a drop in the shares of mining companies and a fall at Swedish construction company Skanska.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and the similar FTSEurofirst 300 were both down by 0.4 percent.
Mining stocks fell as copper prices eased back.
Skanska also dropped by 5 percent after the company posted second-quarter earnings that missed market forecasts.
However, Vodafone shares rose 2.7 percent after the British mobile operator company reported a better-than-expected rise in first quarter revenues.
The STOXX 600 index is up by around 10 percent from a low point reached in June in the immediate aftermath of Britain's shock vote to quit the European Union, but the index remains down by around 7 percent since the start of 2016. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.04 percent at 7161.49 points on Thursday as earning updates provided a mixed picture with Diageo surging after strong sales data but Daily Mail and Unilever hit by disappointing numbers. * BATS: British American Tobacco (BAT) has reached a principle agreement to acquire the tobacco assets of Bosnian holding firm Fabr
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.