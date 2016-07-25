(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX 600 rises, but still down 6 pct in 2016
* Bid interest drives up William Hill shares
* Ryanair rises, issues upbeat outlook despite Brexit
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 25 European stocks rose on Monday,
with low-cost airline Ryanair climbing after it issued a
bullish outlook while shares in William Hill surged on
bid interest from its rivals.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.7
percent, near the level it was at before Britain's vote in late
June to quit the European Union.
European stock markets also edged higher after the
publication of Germany's IFO business morale data.
Even though the IFO reading fell to 108.3 in July from 108.7
in June, it still came in stronger than the Reuters consensus
forecast for a reading of 107.5.
Ryanair rose 5.7 percent after the company said it remained
on track for its highest-ever profit this year, although it also
warned it may yet have to review guidance since Brexit had
created huge uncertainty.
"The company is cautious on the impact of Brexit and we
expect it to continue to offer deep discounts through the rest
of the year to keep cabins full. Nonetheless, these results
demonstrate the resilience of the Ryanair business model and we
expect consensus forecast to be unchanged at this time," said
Cantor Fitzgerald analyst
William Hill jumped 8.5 percent after online gambling group
888 Holdings and casino operator Rank Group said
they were joining forces with a view to making a bid.
Shares in French household equipment company SEB
hit a record high after its interim results.
The STOXX 600 index is up some 10 percent from a low point
reached in June after the Brexit vote, although the index
remains down by around 6 percent so far in 2016.
The STOXX 600 index's recent rally has also started to stall
slightly over the last week, and strategists at Goldman Sachs
remained cautious over the near-term outlook for the market.
European banks are due to have "stress test" results on
their general financial strength on July 29, amid concerns over
bad debts at Italian banks while shares in Deutsche Bank
have touched record lows this month.
The FTSE Italia All Share Banks index was little
changed on Monday but was still down around 50 percent so far in
2016.
"Stretched valuations, lacklustre growth, political
uncertainty and pressure on financials could weigh on equities,"
Goldman Sachs wrote in a note.
