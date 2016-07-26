(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX 600 down 0.4 pct, down 7 percent year to date
* Commerzbank leads banks lower
* Mediaset slumps after Vivendi backtracks on pay-TV deal
* BP falls after results in a weak oil sector
* But strong results lift Faurecia, AMS, UPM
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, July 26 European shares fell slightly on
Tuesday as weaker bank and oil sectors weighed, with Commerzbank
among the biggest fallers after the German lender
disappointed with a decline in second-quarter core capital.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.4
percent to 339.5 points by 0827 GMT. The index had touched a
one-month high in the previous session but was still down more
than 7 percent so far this year.
Small moves on the benchmark indices masked bigger price
swings in underlying stocks as earnings season got underway.
Commerzbank shares fell more than 6 percent after
reporting that its second-quarter operating profit and capital
cushion fell, hit by pension liabilities and Italian sovereign
debt exposure.
But Equinet analysts affirmed its buy rating, saying capital
worries were overdone and the stock valuation was low.
"Commerzbank has successfully restructured its business in
recent years and we see the bank well on its return to
normality. Key problem remains the bank's low profitability,"
Equinet said in a note.
Europe's bank index fell 1.5 percent, the sector
with the biggest fall as investors were cautious ahead of
Friday's release of European-wide stress tests.
Banks have been the worst sectoral performer this year due
to concerns over capital being squeezed by margin pressure
caused by ultra low interest rates.
Among the top losers in the sector were Monte dei Paschi di
Siena, Deutsch Bank and UniCredit,
all down between 4 and 7.8 percent.
BP fell 2.9 percent in a weak oil sector
after the British oil major missed second-quarter earning
expectations due to weak refining margins and oil prices,
prompting another cut to its 2016 investment budget.
Mediaset fell 12 percent to touch a five-month low
after the Italian broadcaster said French media group Vivendi
no longer wanted to buy its entire pay-TV unit,
unexpectedly proposing an alternative deal.
Among the outperformers, French car parts supplier Faurecia
rose 4 percent after it raised its 2016 outlook; chip
maker AMS gained 6 percent following a strong earnings
report, while Finnish paper producer UPM-Kymmene was
up 3.7 percent after its quarterly earnings beat expectations.
Goldman Sachs said the earnings season had started with
moderate positive surprises in the sectors of industrial goods
and services and in basic resources. Real estate, personal and
household goods, and telecoms were the worst three performers,
it said.
About one fifth of STOXX 600 companies have reported their
results so far and by the end of the week more than half will
have done so, Goldman said .
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)