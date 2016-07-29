(Adds details, updates prices)
* Pan-European STOXX 600 index gains 0.7 pct
* Banks biggest sectoral gainer led by Monte Paschi,
Barclays
* Kering, Generali surge on well-received updates
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, July 29 European shares rose on
Friday helped by some encouraging company updates, with Kering
gaining after its fashion brand Gucci recorded strong
sales.
Financial services were in demand, with the STOXX Europe 600
Banks index topping sectoral gainers with a rise of 2.1
percent before the the release later in the day of the results
of Europe-wide stress tests.
Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which is
expected to be among banks that fare worst in the tests, rose
6.3 percent amid some optimim over a rescue plan that includes a
5 billion-euro capital increase.
"The key issue for market participants is whether investment
banks will manage to guarantee the whole amount. Given a number
of statements over the past few hours, it seems they will," LC
Macro Chief Economist Lorenzo Codogno said.
A source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday that
Monte dei Paschi was close to finalising a group of eight banks
to guarantee the cash call.
Barclays rose 5.5 percent. Although the bank
reported a 21 percent dip in first-half pre-tax profits, profits
from its core businesses, including consumer and commercial
lending, credit cards and investment banking, rose 19 percent to
2.4 billion pounds ($3.16 billion).
"The new boss, Jes Staley, seems determined to get on with
the task of getting rid of the bad bank sooner rather than
later," Hargreaves Lansdown senior analyst Laith Khalaf said.
"If and when Barclays gets rid of its non-core businesses,
it should start to look more like an upstanding citizen of the
banking sector."
UBS, the world's largest wealth manager, rose 0.5 percent
after beating second-quarter profit estimates. But Switzerland's
top bank cautioned that tough market conditions were likely to
continue for the foreseeable future.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7 percent
after closing nearly 1 percent lower the day before. The index
ended with its third straight week of gains.
Several individual shares reacted sharply following their
updates. Kering shares rose 6.2 percent after Gucci also beat
forecasts with second-quarter organic sales growth of 7.4
percent, driven by demand for the brand's new looks designed by
Alessandro Michele, particularly in Western Europe.
Italy's top insurer Generali reported a 10.5
percent drop in first-half operating profit but beat market
expectations. Its shares rose 7.2 percent.
EDF rose 6.4 percent after it posted a first-half
core profit that beat analyst expectations and its board
approved the company's Hinkley Point nuclear project in Britain.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data, 111 companies in
the STOXX 600 have reported results so far. Of those, 42 percent
have exceeded analyst estimates, against a long-term average of
49 percent. Overall earnings are expected to fall 11.3 percent
in the quarter from the same period of 2015.
Among other movers, Pearson sank 9 percent after
the world's biggest education company said first-half underlying
sales fell more than expected, hurt by declines in assessment
revenue in the United States and Britain.
Mid-cap British company Essentra slumped 22
percent, the top decliner in the STOXX 600 index, after
reporting a 7 percent fall in its half yearly revenue.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)