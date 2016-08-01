(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Aug 1 European shares were little changed
on Monday, with higher mining stocks offset by losses in banks
such Raiffesen and UniCredit which performed poorly in a
Europe-wide stress tests.
By 0845 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was
up 0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 also rose by
the same amount.
The STOXX 600 banking index fell 0.9 percent,
reversing earlier gains as enthusiasm for the results of stress
which delivered little negative surprises was short-lived.
Austrian bank Raiffeisen, which emerged among the
four worst perfomers in the tests along with Monte dei Paschi,
Banco Popular and UniCredit, fell 7.3 percent, making it the
biggest loser in the sector.
UniCredit fell 6 percent as the poor showing in
the tests highlighted the need for Italy's biggest bank by
assets to strengthen its capital, while Banco Popular
fell 3.2 percent.
"The stress test results confirm the necessity for UniCredit
to reinforce its capital position" Banca Akros analyst Luigi
Tramontana said in a note.
Monte dei Paschi however rose 2.3 percent, as some
optimism over a last-minute rescue plan offset the Italian
lender's bad showing in the tests, where it fared the worst.
Europe's STOXX 600 Basic Resources index which
includes mining stocks, rose 1.6 percent as copper prices rose
after a report showed that activity picked up at China's
small-to-medium size factories in July.
Among other gainers, Legrand rose 4.7 percent on
the back of its well-received results at the French power switch
maker, whose sales growth in the first half beat expectations.
But Heineken fell 2.8 percent after the Dutch
brewer reported first half revenue below Reuters' estimates,
hurt by declining sales in Africa and Eastern Europe.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Jon Boyle)