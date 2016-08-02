LONDON Aug 2 European shares hit a two-week low
on Tuesday following poor results from some firms, including
Metro and chipmaker Infineon, and another
day of weak performance for the banking sector.
The STOXX 600 fell 0.8 percent, its lowest level
since July 19.
Commerzbank fell 7 percent, the worst performer on
the index, after warning that its earnings would fall this
year.
Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank fell 4.7
percent and 2.9 percent respectively after STOXX said they will
be dropped from the STOXX Europe 50 index from Aug.
8.
Europe's banking index fell 2.3 percent to its
lowest in three weeks.
German retailer Metro fell 5.4 percent after
reported an unexpected loss in its fiscal third quarter largely
due to restructuring costs at its core wholesale business in
Germany, Belgium and Italy.
Infineon, whose chips activate car airbags and enable cruise
control, were down more than 4 percent after its profit and
sales missed predictions due to a drop in demand at its power
management and card payments businesses.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)