UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
LONDON Aug 8 European stock markets rose on Monday, propped up by gains in the shares of major banks, while Dutch postal service operator PostNL surged after its results.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2 percent, with banks adding the most points to European stock markets.
The STOXX Europe 600 Bank index advanced 1 percent, helped by a 2.8 percent rise at Barclays after Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays to "outperform" from "neutral.
PostNL shares rose 8.8 percent, the top performer on the STOXX 600 index, after its second-quarter results were well-received by investors, with the company confirming its full-year outlook.
However, Airbus shares fell 1.7 percent after Britain's Serious Fraud Office launched a formal investigation into suspected fraud, bribery and corruption in connection with commercial plane sales by Airbus. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.04 percent at 7161.49 points on Thursday as earning updates provided a mixed picture with Diageo surging after strong sales data but Daily Mail and Unilever hit by disappointing numbers. * BATS: British American Tobacco (BAT) has reached a principle agreement to acquire the tobacco assets of Bosnian holding firm Fabr
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.