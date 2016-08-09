UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
LONDON Aug 9 European shares steadied in early trading on Tuesday, with gains in companies such as Altice and financials offset by weaker commodities-related stocks that tracked prices of crude oil and industrial metals lower.
Shares in Altice surged more than 10 percent after the company said second-quarter core operating profit grew 2.7 percent, beating a Reuters poll, as its businesses in Portugal and the United States offset the steep decline in profitability at SFR.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index fell 0.8 percent, the worst sectoral performer, as prices of crude oil and major industrial metals such as copper and aluminum fell 0.6 to 1.0 percent.
The broader STOXX 600 index was little changed in early trading.
Danish jewelry maker Pandora fell 5.3 percent, the top decliner in the pan-European STOXX 600 index, after its second-quarter profits came in below market consensus.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.04 percent at 7161.49 points on Thursday as earning updates provided a mixed picture with Diageo surging after strong sales data but Daily Mail and Unilever hit by disappointing numbers. * BATS: British American Tobacco (BAT) has reached a principle agreement to acquire the tobacco assets of Bosnian holding firm Fabr
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.