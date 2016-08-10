* STOXX 600 index down 0.2 pct

* Novozymes slumps after Q2 disappoints

* E.ON also falls on results

* G4S jumps after first-half earnings

By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout

LONDON, Aug 10 European shares edged lower on Wednesday, hit by a slump in Novozymes after a weak set of second-quarter results weighed, while German utility E.ON also dropped after posting a net loss.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2 percent by the close, following five straight sessions in positive territory.

Danish biotechnology company Novozymes sank 11.8 percent after posting weaker than expected second-quarter results and downgrading its full-year sales guidance due to declining sales of its ethanol enzymes and in its agriculture product alliance with Monsanto.

It posted its biggest one-day loss in a year. Analysts at Credit Suisse, who hold an "underperform" rating on the stock, said that the share price reaction was due to lower organic growth expectations and the earnings miss.

E.ON, Germany's largest utility, dropped 7.8 percent after reporting a net loss of more than 3 billion euros for the first half of the year due to further charges at power plant unit Uniper.

The oil & gas sector was also a drag, with oil prices dragged into negative territory by a growth in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Amec Foster Wheeler, which rose nearly 12 percent in the previous session on the back of some well-received earnings, gave up some of those gains to trade 3.6 percent lower.

Britain's G4S, however, jumped more than 16 percent on well-received first-half earnings, posting its biggest daily gain since September 2001. The world's largest security firm also maintained its dividend.

"Income is quite hard to come by now, so stocks like G4S which have come off a lot and might be considered "cheap" ... are always going to be looked at quite closely by investors looking for capital gains, looking to make some money, and any inkling that there may be better times ahead will be jumped upon," said Augustin Eden, research analyst at Accendo Markets.

Insurance stocks were boosted by a 5 percent gain in Belgian insurance group Ageas, which rose after reporting better-than-expected profit from insurance activities in the second quarter, aided by growth in its Belgian home market and a divestment in Asia.

Danish telecoms company TDC gained 7 percent after posting a strong Q2 report. (Editing by Toby Chopra)