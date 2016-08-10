* STOXX 600 index down 0.2 pct
* Novozymes slumps after Q2 disappoints
* E.ON also falls on results
* G4S jumps after first-half earnings
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 10 European shares edged lower on
Wednesday, hit by a slump in Novozymes after a weak set of
second-quarter results weighed, while German utility E.ON also
dropped after posting a net loss.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2
percent by the close, following five straight sessions in
positive territory.
Danish biotechnology company Novozymes sank 11.8
percent after posting weaker than expected second-quarter
results and downgrading its full-year sales guidance due to
declining sales of its ethanol enzymes and in its agriculture
product alliance with Monsanto.
It posted its biggest one-day loss in a year. Analysts at
Credit Suisse, who hold an "underperform" rating on the stock,
said that the share price reaction was due to lower organic
growth expectations and the earnings miss.
E.ON, Germany's largest utility, dropped 7.8
percent after reporting a net loss of more than 3 billion euros
for the first half of the year due to further charges at power
plant unit Uniper.
The oil & gas sector was also a drag, with oil
prices dragged into negative territory by a growth in U.S. crude
stockpiles.
Amec Foster Wheeler, which rose nearly 12 percent
in the previous session on the back of some well-received
earnings, gave up some of those gains to trade 3.6 percent
lower.
Britain's G4S, however, jumped more than 16 percent
on well-received first-half earnings, posting its biggest daily
gain since September 2001. The world's largest security firm
also maintained its dividend.
"Income is quite hard to come by now, so stocks like G4S
which have come off a lot and might be considered "cheap" ...
are always going to be looked at quite closely by investors
looking for capital gains, looking to make some money, and any
inkling that there may be better times ahead will be jumped
upon," said Augustin Eden, research analyst at Accendo Markets.
Insurance stocks were boosted by a 5 percent gain in
Belgian insurance group Ageas, which rose after
reporting better-than-expected profit from insurance activities
in the second quarter, aided by growth in its Belgian home
market and a divestment in Asia.
Danish telecoms company TDC gained 7 percent after
posting a strong Q2 report.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)