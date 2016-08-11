(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
LONDON Aug 11 European shares rose on Thursday,
rebounding from a drop in the previous session, helped by
well-received corporate updates from the likes of Belgium's KBC
and Germany's Henkel.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2 percent after
snapping a five-session winning streak in the previous session.
The British FTSE 100 was the major underperformer, down
0.4 percent as stocks such as Shell and Rio Tinto traded
ex-dividend, trimming 37 points off the index.
Belgian financial group KBC rose 5 percent, the top
gainer on the index. It posted a year-on-year rise in net profit
in the second quarter as loan and deposit volumes grew in most
of its core markets and it kept costs low.
Germany's Henkel also rose after results, and
was up 3.4 percent to a record high. The consumer group lifted
its guidance for its core profit margin after results came in
ahead of expectations.
Also in Germany, shares of SAP and Adidas
climbed to record highs.
With 80 percent of companies having reported results on the
STOXX 600, 60 percent have beaten or met expectations.
