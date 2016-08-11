(ADVISORY - Follow European and UK stock markets in real time
* STOXX Europe 600 index up 0.4 pct
* Symrise, Henkel, KBC among top gainers
* K+S falls on profit warning
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 11 European shares climbed to a
seven-week high on Thursday, with companies such as scents and
flavours maker Symrise and consumer group Henkel
hitting record highs after strong results and
encouraging updates.
Henkel was last quoted 4.9 percent higher after setting a
record high as its results beat expectations and the consumer
group lifted its guidance for its core profit margin. It was the
top riser in Germany's DAX, which rose 0.4 percent.
Symrise shares rose 6 percent after first half sales surged
16 percent to 1.46 billion euros and the company said it was
aiming to outperform the global flavour and fragrance market
again in 2016.
"We remain positive on the (specialty chemicals) sector,"
Northern Trust Capital Markets' head of global equities, Gary
Paulin, said. "The leaders in the sector still have a long tail
of growth via consolidation ahead."
Belgian financial group KBC rose 5.6 percent after
reporting a year-on-year rise in net profit in the second
quarter as loan and deposit volumes grew in most of its core
markets and it kept costs low.
Also among the gainers, hearing aid and headset maker GN
Store Nord surged 7.8 percent after posting strong
second quarter growth.
The second-quarter earning season is drawing to a close in
Europe. More than 80 percent of STOXX 600 companies have already
reported results, of which 60 percent have beaten or met
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4 percent
after rising to its highest level since late June. The
FTSEurofirst 300 was also up 0.4 percent.
However, gains were capped by weakness in companies such as
Old Mutual, down 4.6 percent, after it posted a profit
drop of 9 percent, a worse-than-expected performance.
"Adjusted operating profit came in well behind our and
consensus' estimates, driven by significantly weaker UK Wealth
Management earnings than expected," UBS analysts said in a note.
Potash and salt miner K+S fell 6.3 percent after
saying it expected operating profit to more than halve in 2016.
