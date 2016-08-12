LONDON Aug 12 European shares edged higher to
set a fresh seven-week peak on Friday, with the market
underpinned by stronger energy companies and companies such as
A.P. Moller-Maersk which rose sharply on earnings
updates.
Shares in Maersk rose 4.9 percent, the top gainer in the
pan-European STOXX 600 index, after the Danish shipping
and oil giant kept its 2016 profit forecast despite reporting
net profits below expectations.
Energy shares tracked higher crude oil prices, with the
European Oil and Gas index rising 1 percent, the top
sectoral gainer. Shares in Tullow Oil, BP and
Royal Dutch Shell rose 1.1 to 4.4 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 index was up 0.1 percent by
0717 GMT after hitting a seven-week high earlier in the session,
recouping all of its post-Brexit losses. The FTSEurofirst 300
index was also up 0.1 percent.
