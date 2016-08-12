* STOXX Europe 600 index trades down 0.2 pct
* Maersk rises after earnings update
* Miners track weaker metals prices
(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 12 European shares edged back after
setting a fresh seven-week high on Friday, with weaker miners
offsetting gains in companies such as A.P. Moller-Maersk
, which rose sharply following its earnings update.
Shares in Maersk ended up 3.1 percent, having risen as much
as 6.9 percent in early deals, after the Danish shipping and oil
giant stuck to its 2016 forecast despite a sharp fall in
quarterly net profit.
The second-quarter reporting season is entering into its
final stages. So far, 88 percent companies in the STOXX 600
index have reported results, of which 61 percent have met or
beaten earnings per share (EPS) forecasts. However, the
second-quarter earnings are set to fall about 8 percent from
last year.
Dennis Jose, European equity strategist at Barclays, said
that the EPS beat was on the back of a cut in consensus
estimates heading into the reporting season.
"Other than autos and software companies, few have seen
material upgrades to EPS estimates. The now familiar pattern of
companies beating lowered expectations, without a subsequent
upgrade to EPS forecasts, has repeated itself," he said.
The STOXX Europe 600 index was down 0.2 percent
after hitting a seven-week high earlier in the session,
recouping all of its post-Brexit losses.
The index has rose 1.4 percent so far this week and headed
for its best weekly performance since mid-July.
Miners came under pressure as metals prices fell after data
showing China's fixed-asset investment growth eased to 8.1
percent year-on-year in the January-July period, missing market
expectations. Industrial output growth rose 6.0 percent, but
disappointed analysts who were expecting a higher reading.
The STOXX Europe Basic Resources index dropped 1.8
percent, the worst sectoral performer, hit by falls of around 3
percent in shares of Rio Tinto, Anglo American
and BHP Billiton.
Insurer Talanx fell 3.9 percent after reporting a
weaker-than-expected second quarter net profit rise due to a hit
from natural disasters and unfavourable currency swings.
Germany's DAX ended down 0.3 percent, and was
unmoved by data showing the country's economic growth slowed
less than expected in the second quarter as higher exports and
strong state spending and private consumption compensated for
weaker investment in construction and machinery.
(Editing by Keith Weir)