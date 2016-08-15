UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON Aug 15 European stocks held steady on Monday at 7-week highs.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, now up nearly 12 percent from its post-Brexit lows, rose 0.1 percent at the open.
Shares in Belgian pharmaceuticals group UCB surged 8 percent after a U.S. court confirmed the validity of a patent related to the Vimpat product.
Sage Group fell 4.1 percent after the company said an internal login had been used to gain unauthorised access to the data of some of its British customers.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.32 percent at 7184.49 points on Friday supported by Tesco, which soared 9.3 percent after agreeing to buy wholesale supplier Booker in a deal that cements its dominant position in the UK. * WS ATKINS: WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.