LONDON Aug 15 European stocks held steady on Monday at 7-week highs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, now up nearly 12 percent from its post-Brexit lows, rose 0.1 percent at the open.

Shares in Belgian pharmaceuticals group UCB surged 8 percent after a U.S. court confirmed the validity of a patent related to the Vimpat product.

Sage Group fell 4.1 percent after the company said an internal login had been used to gain unauthorised access to the data of some of its British customers.

