(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* STOXX 600 ends flat
* UCB surges after favourable U.S court ruling
* STOXX 600 still down around 5 pct in 2016
* Russian shares touch record high
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 15 European stocks climbed to their
highest level in seven weeks on Monday, supported by firmer
healthcare stocks after Belgian pharmaceuticals group UCB
won a favourable U.S. court ruling.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index touched 347.54
points, its highest since late June, before ending flat.
That level was the index's highest since before markets
slumped in the immediate aftermath of Britain's shock "Brexit"
vote to quit the European Union.
While the STOXX 600 index remains down by around 5 percent
since the start of 2016, it is up by around 12 percent from a
low point reached on June 27 after the Brexit vote.
UCB surged 8.9 percent after a U.S. court confirmed the
validity of a patent related to the Vimpat product, lifting
other healthcare stocks. The STOXX Europe 600 Health Care index
. outperformed the market with a 0.5 percent rise.
William Hill was the top STOXX 600 faller, down 6.4
percent after it rejected a revised approach from 888-Rank,
saying it continued to see no merit in engaging with the
consortium.
Britain's FTSE 100 outperformed continental European
shares, as sterling continued to weaken in the wake of new
monetary policy easing by the Bank of England.
Hantec Markets' analyst Richard Perry said this month's
decision by the Bank of England to cut interest rates to record
lows, along with expectations of similar steps from the European
Central Bank, were keeping stock markets higher.
Even outside western Europe, equities are on a roll, with
Russian shares and Wall Street posting new record highs.
Record low interest rates across Europe have hit returns on
bonds and cash, driving investors over to the better returns
available from equities and stock market dividend payouts.
"We're looking pretty positive. The outlook is supported by
continued monetary easing by central banks," Perry said.
Berkeley Futures' associate director Richard Griffiths said
a rebound in oil prices was also keeping stock markets on a
firmer footing.
Brent crude rose to an August high on Monday, and the STOXX
600 Oil and Gas index ended in positive territory.
"Commodities are starting to pick up, and there's a feeling
that there's more left in this stock market rally," Griffiths
said.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)