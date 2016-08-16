UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
LONDON Aug 16 European shares pulled back from 7-week highs on Tuesday, weighed down by industrial stocks after Swiss firm Schindler lowered its outlook for 2016.
The STOXX Europe 600 fell 0.6 percent. While it closed flat on Monday, it had touched its highest level since Britain voted to leave the European Union in June.
Schindler Holding AG fell 2.6 percent after it cut the top end of its revenue growth outlook for the year as increasing uncertainty in the Chinese construction market and the recession in Brazil continues to hurt the Swiss elevator manufacturer.
Industrial firm Rotork fell 3.1 percent, the top STOXX 600 faller, after HSBC cut the valve-control systems maker to "reduce" from "hold".
The two stocks were the worst performers among top European shares in early trading.
At the other end of the STOXX 600, Switzerland's Geberit rose 4.4 percent to a record high after it beat expectations with its second quarter results and struck a confident tone for its outlook moving forward. (Reporting by Alistair Smout)
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.04 percent at 7161.49 points on Thursday as earning updates provided a mixed picture with Diageo surging after strong sales data but Daily Mail and Unilever hit by disappointing numbers. * BATS: British American Tobacco (BAT) has reached a principle agreement to acquire the tobacco assets of Bosnian holding firm Fabr
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.