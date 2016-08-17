LONDON Aug 17 European shares little changed in
early trading on Wednesday, with Austrian brickmaker
Wienerberger, Danish brewer Carlsberg and
UK insurer Admiral Group all sliding after publishing their
results.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat, with the
index having stalled in recent sessions after reaching a
seven-week high earlier in the week. The STOXX 600 is down 6
percent so far in 2016.
Wienerberger was among the worst-performing stocks in
Europe, falling 5.8 percent after the company warned of negative
currency impacts upon it from the weakening of sterling
following Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
Shares in British insurer Admiral also dropped 7.3
percent, down from recent record highs, after Admiral said its
solvency ratio had been hit by June's shock Brexit vote.
Carlsberg fell 4.7 percent after reporting
half-year results slightly below expectations, although
Carlsberg said it would maintain its 2016 outlook as its
cost-cutting strategy shows progress.
On the flip side, construction company Balfour Beatty
rose 6.6 percent and recouped all its post-Brexit
losses after the firm resumed its dividend.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)