LONDON Aug 18 European shares rose on Thursday
to break off from a losing streak suffered at the start of the
week, with gains in leading financials and industrial stocks
helping to lift the market.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had fallen
in the last four sessions, was up 0.5 percent in early trading.
This index is down about 7 percent so far this year.
Shares in Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind
surged 12 percent after Vestas posted a stronger-than-expected
second-quarter operating profit and lifted its forecasts for
2016.
Dutch insurer NN Group also climbed 5.6 percent
after the company posted a drop in earnings that was not as bad
as many analysts had feared, helping lift other financial stocks
in the region.
Wall Street rallied overnight, helping Asian stocks higher
earlier in the day, after minutes from the latest U.S Federal
Reserve meeting showed U.S. policy committee members opposed to
a near-term rate hike outnumbered those who wanted one.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)