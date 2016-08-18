* Stock markets rise, helped by dovish Fed minutes
* Ct Suisse strategist backs "overweight" on growth stocks
* Vestas Wind surges after strong results
* STOXX 600 still down around 7 pct in 2016
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 18 European shares rose on Thursday
to break a four-day losing streak, boosted by dovish U.S.
Federal Reserve minutes as financial and industrial stocks stood
out.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.7 percent
at the close. This index is down about 7 percent so far this
year, though it has recovered much of the ground lost in the
immediate aftermath of June's Brexit vote.
Wall Street rallied overnight, lifting Asian stocks, after
the minutes from the latest Fed meeting showed policy committee
members opposed to a near-term rate hike outnumbered those who
wanted one.
"When you get yourself on the back foot, it takes a while to
steady the ship, but the general backdrop of quantitative easing
and low interest rates is keeping equities up," said Rupert
Baker, a European equity sales executive at Mirabaud Securities.
Shares in Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind
surged around 10 percent after stronger-than-expected
second-quarter operating profit and raised 2016 forecasts.
Dutch insurer NN Group climbed 8.8 percent after
posting a less bad drop in earnings than many analysts had
feared, lifting other financial stocks in the region.
Credit Suisse equity strategist Andrew Garthwaite backed
staying "overweight" on stocks displaying the best growth
characteristics, and tipped software group SAP and
glasses maker Luxottica among others.
Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Geneva-based
fund management and consultancy firm Prime Partners, was more
cautious, pointing to a recent rise in Portuguese bond yields as
highlighting the persistently weak economic backdrop facing
Europe.
"I would look to sell on the equity rally and for stock
markets to consolidate in the coming weeks," he said.
Editing by Keith Weir and John Stonestreet