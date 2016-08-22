LONDON Aug 22 Swiss shares outperformed a flat
European stock market on Monday, boosted by a jump in Swiss
chemical company Syngenta after a bid by ChemChina to buy the
firm was cleared by a U.S. watchdog.
Syngenta was up 11 percent, the top STOXX Europe
600 riser after U.S. regulator CFIUS cleared
ChemChina's $43 billion takeover of Syngenta, removing
significant uncertainty over whether the acquisition of the
world's largest pesticides maker will be completed.
The stock contributed 32 points to Switzerland's SMI
index, and single-handedly accounted for its gains. The index
was up 0.3 percent, outperforming slight falls on most other
European stock indexes.
The STOXX 600 was down 0.1 percent, extending losses after
posting its biggest weekly drop since June on Friday, falling
away after it hit its highest level since Britain voted to leave
the European Union.
Elsewhere, shares of Teleperformance, an investor
favourite following the UK's Brexit vote, hit a record high.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)