UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON Aug 24 European shares fell in early deals on Wednesday, snapping two straight sessions of gains as weakness in the mining sector, led by Glencore, weighed.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index retreated 0.3 percent in light volumes.
British miner Glencore dropped 2.8 percent after reporting a fall in underlying profit and lowering its debt target.
Europe's Basic Resources index fell 1.6 percent hit by copper prices stuck near six-week lows.
South Africa-exposed stocks such as Investec and Old Mutual both fell after South Africa's finance minister was summoned by police, sending the rand tumbling.
In positive territory, Sweden's SCA soared over 10 percent after announcing plans to split into two listed firms.
Britain's WPP hit a record high, gaining 3.5 percent after the advertising company beat first-half net sales forecasts.
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.04 percent at 7161.49 points on Thursday as earning updates provided a mixed picture with Diageo surging after strong sales data but Daily Mail and Unilever hit by disappointing numbers. * BATS: British American Tobacco (BAT) has reached a principle agreement to acquire the tobacco assets of Bosnian holding firm Fabr
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.