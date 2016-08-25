UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
MILAN Aug 25 European shares fell in opening deals on Thursday with mining stocks leading losers for a second day in a row, while German market research firm GFK soared on merger and acquisition talk.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.8 percent by 0714 GMT, pulling back after reaching a new one-week high in the previous session.
The STOXX 600 Basic Resources index fell over 2 percent, making it the weakest sector on the day, led by a 3.7 percent drop in mining giant Glencore.
But GFK rose 7.4 percent after German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported that its majority owner of the is looking at options including a merger or sale.
Ahold Delhaize rose 1.4 percent after the supermarket chain operator reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings growth. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.04 percent at 7161.49 points on Thursday as earning updates provided a mixed picture with Diageo surging after strong sales data but Daily Mail and Unilever hit by disappointing numbers. * BATS: British American Tobacco (BAT) has reached a principle agreement to acquire the tobacco assets of Bosnian holding firm Fabr
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.