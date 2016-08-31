LONDON Aug 31 European equities steadied in
early trading on Wednesday after setting a two-week high in the
previous day, with gains in companies such as Commerzbank
and Bouygues offsetting weaker miners.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was trading flat
in percentage terms by 0726 GMT after climbing to its highest
level since the middle of August on Tuesday. The index headed
for its second straight month of gains.
Commerzbank rose around 4 percent, the top gainer in the
STOXX 600, after German Manager Magazin reported that Deutsche
Bank had in the past considered the idea of a merger
with Commerzbank. Deutsche Bank was up 1 percent.
French construction-to-media conglomerate Bouygues gained 3
percent after the company named two new deputy CEOs and
reiterated its pledge to improve its profitability this year
after first-half earnings were boosted by an improved
performance at its telecom arm.
However, miners were on the back foot, with the European
sector index falling 1.3 percent, tracking weaker metals
prices. Shares in Anglo American, BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto fell 1.5 to 2.3 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)