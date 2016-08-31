(ADVISORY - Follow European and UK stock markets in real time
* STOXX Europe 600 index up 0.3 pct
* Commerzbank gains on merger report
* Miners track weaker metals prices
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 31 European equities set a new
two-week high on Wednesday, with gains for shares including
Germany's Commerzbank and French construction-to-media
conglomerate Bouygues offsetting losses in the mining
sector.
Financials were in demand, with Commerzbank rising 4.5
percent after Germany's Manager Magazin reported that Deutsche
Bank had considered a merger with the bank.
Commerzbank shares also got support from Deutsche Bank Chief
Executive John Cryan Europe saying Europe needs to see more
banking mergers for the sector to be become more profitable.
Deutsche Bank rose 3.7 percent, while Dutch-based insurer
Aegon was up 5 percent.
Bouygues gained 4 percent after naming two new deputy CEOs
and reiterating its pledge to improve profitability this year
following a first-half earnings boost from an improved
performance at its telecom arm.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was trading 0.3
percent higher by 0837 GMT, having hit a session high of 345.98,
and was heading for its second straight month of gains.
Analysts said however that investors were reluctant to place
strong bets ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data this week,
which could provide some hints about the timing of a U.S.
interest rate hike. Wednesday's ADP employment data is the big
focus ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls figures.
"No doubt with the Fed's willing to pull the trigger, should
the U.S. economy show signs of further strengthening ... any
economic data or indicator will be closely scrutinised by
traders," City of London Markets trader Markus Huber said.
However, mining stocks were on the back foot, with the
European sector index falling 1.1 percent, tracking
weaker metals prices. Shares in Anglo American,
Fresnillo, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
fell between 1.5 percent and 2.4 percent.
Shares in Iliad rose 4.3 percent after the French
telecoms operator said its core operating profit rose 11.5
percent from a year ago and it continued to win customers in
both the mobile and broadband businesses.
On the downside, Grafton fell 6.4 percent to be
the worst performer in the STOXX 600 after the distributor of
building materials reported its first-half results and said that
UK demand was relatively flat since the Brexit vote.
