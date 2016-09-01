(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* STOXX 600 rises 0.6 percent
* Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank lead banks higher
* Commodity stocks rebound from weakness
* Elekta jumps after results
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Sept 1 European shares rose at the open
on Thursday, buoyed by a rally in banks and a recovery by
commodity stocks after recent falls.
Banks gained 1.6 percent, the top sectoral risers,
with talk over M&A in the sector combining with hopes of
improved growth.
Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank both rose
3 percent, the top gainers on the German DAX, after
reports the banks had held talks about a tie-up. Deutsche Bank's
CEO on Wednesday called for more consolidation in the sector,
although he said his bank would not do any big deal-making any
time soon.
"Comments from DB on more mergers in the sector has helped
expectations that we may see the potential for more cross-border
M&A. That coupled with confirmation they had talks with
Commerzbank is helping," said Atif Latif, director at Guardian
Stockbrokers said.
The STOXX Europe 600 kicked off September with a
rise of 0.6 percent, after finishing August with a 0.4 percent
fall on Wednesday as commodity prices slumped.
Oil prices stabilised and metal prices recovered, leaving
the energy and mining sectors up 0.5 percent and
1.2 percent respectively.
Miners benefited after activity in China's manufacturing
sector unexpectedly expanded at its fastest pace in nearly two
years in August as construction boomed, suggesting the economy
may be steadying in response to stronger government spending.
Euro zone PMI surveys were also in focus. The figures showed
manufacturing growth in the bloc slowed during August and much
of the expansion remained focused in the north.
Italian and French blue chip stocks were
off highs after national figures showed that manufacturing
slowed in both countries.
Germany's DAX ticked up as growth there remained solid.
Elekta rose around 5 percent, a top gainer in early deals,
after the maker of radiation therapy equipment posted profits
above forecast and said demand had been good in emerging
markets, with China particularly strong.
Ackermans & Van Haaren rose 5.5 percent to the top of the
STOXX 600 leaderboard after an upgrade to "buy" from "hold" by
KBC.
Recruiting firm Hays dropped 4.5 percent, the top
faller, after it said hiring in Britain weakened significantly
shortly after the June 23 vote to leave the European Union.
(editing by John Stonestreet)