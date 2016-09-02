BRIEF-Nucor posts Q4 earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 average sales price per ton decreased 7 pct from Q3 of 2016 and was consistent with Q4 of 2015
(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)
MILAN, Sept 2 European shares were little changed in early deals on Friday, as investors awaited for key U.S. jobs data later in the day for clues about the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.
By 0709 GMT, the pan-European STOXX index was up 0.01 percent, following a flat close in the previous session.
SBM Offshore plunged 10 percent, leading STOXX losers, after prosecutors in Brazil rejected a deal allowing the Dutch oil-ship lessor to avoid prosecution for corruption related to contracts with oil group Petrobras.
Accor was among the biggest gainers, up 3.1 percent, boosted by an upgrade from Barclays, while Rocket Internet fell 9 percent after the German e-commerce investor reported a first-half consolidated loss. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Q4 average sales price per ton decreased 7 pct from Q3 of 2016 and was consistent with Q4 of 2015
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump fired top federal government lawyer Sally Yates on Monday after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying the White House and refused to defend new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.
LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Nasdaq will wind down its London-based interest rate derivatives exchange, NLX, amid flagging volumes since the platform's 2013 launch, with April 28 set to be the last trading day for the exchange.