European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
LONDON, Sept 5 European shares climbed to a four-month high on Monday, with telecom company SFR leading the gainers after Altice made an exchange offer for remainder of SFR shares.
SFR shares surged 6.7 percent after rival French telecoms group Altice said it planned to simplify its ownership structure by exchanging its shares for the outstanding 22.25 percent of shares of SFR it does not already own.
Shares in Altice were also up by 4.7 percent, with the STOXX Europe 600 Telecoms index up by 0.4 percent.
Swiss software maker Temenos also rose 4.4 percent after Credit Suisse raised its stance on the stock to "outperform" from "neutral", saying it expected the company to continue to surprise on the upside in the coming quarters, including an increase of the 2016 guidance.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 percent at 0723 GMT, after setting its highest level since late April.
The STOXX 600 also built on a 2 percent rise in the previous session when weaker-than-expected U.S jobs data led investors to pare back bets on an imminent U.S. interest rate hike. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB