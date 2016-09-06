(Adds dropped word in third paragraph)
LONDON, Sept 6 European shares rose slightly on
Tuesday and held near their highest levels since April supported
on the day by the energy sector and a jump in shares of
healthcare firm Fresenius which rose following an
acquisition in Spain.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1
percent, with the intra-day peaks in April proving to be a
hurdle for the index.
Underscoring investor skittishness and low tolerance for
earnings disappointments, French payments firm Ingenico Group
fell nearly 13 percent in heavy volumes, after the
cutting its full-year targets in the wake of a "sudden and
significant decline" in U.S. sales.
Helping to offset those losses was a 4.5 percent jump for
German medical company Fresenius SE which said it was
buying Spain's biggest private hospital chain, Quironsalud, for
5.76 billion euros ($6.42 billion).
The rally in crude oil prices continued to underpin shares
of major producers such as Total and Royal Dutch Shell
.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)