* STOXX 600 index up 0.1 pct
* Ingenico plummets after results
* Fresenius gains following Spanish acquisition
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Sept 6 European shares rose slightly on
Tuesday, holding near their highest levels since April as
commodities-related stocks rallied, though a slump in France's
Ingenico Group led Europe's tech sector lower.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.1
percent, with the intra-day peaks in April proving to be a
hurdle.
"Markets just need a bit more evidence that they should
indeed be back to the races or ... be selling off and I think
the U.S. might give us a bit of a hand today," Mike van Dulken,
head of research at Accendo Markets, said. U.S. markets were set
to reopen after being shut for a holiday on Monday.
Underscoring investor skittishness and low tolerance for
earnings disappointments, French payments firm Ingenico Group
plummeted 12.5 percent in heavy volumes, after cutting
its full-year targets in the wake of a "sudden and significant
decline" in U.S. sales.
"Ingenico has adjusted its guidance for H2 2016 due to the
rapid and temporary market decline in the U.S. caused by the
change in EMV rules, and persistently difficult conditions in
Brazil," Richard-Maxime Beaudoux, analyst at Bryan, Garnier &
Co, said in a note.
Dutch fertilizer group OCI also dropped, down 7.2
percent after reporting its first half results.
Among the risers, a 3.8 percent rally in German medical
company Fresenius SE helped offset losses, gaining
after it said that it was buying Spain's biggest private
hospital chain, Quironsalud, for 5.76 billion euros ($6.42
billion).
The rally in crude oil prices continued to underpin shares
of major producers such as Total and Royal Dutch Shell
, while Europe's Basic Resources sector was the
top sectoral riser on the back of a rally in mining shares.
