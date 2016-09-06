* STOXX 600 index down 0.3 pct
* U.S. data sends stocks lower
* Ingenico plummets after results
* Fresenius gains following Spanish acquisition
(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
By Alistair Smout and Kit Rees
LONDON, Sept 6 European shares fell on Tuesday,
dropping back from their highest levels since January, hit by
weak U.S. data and a slump in France's Ingenico Group,
which led Europe's tech sector lower.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3 percent,
after reaching its highest level since January in the previous
session.
The market fell away in afternoon trade after the U.S. ISM
services index dropped by the most since the financial crisis.
The dollar fell against the euro, hitting exporters, as the
chances of a U.S. rate increase in September receded further.
The growth-sensitive banking sector fell the most,
losing 1.7 percent. Banks have been under pressure, their
profitability undermined by low interest rates.
The oil and gas sector dropped 0.9 percent, the next
biggest decline, as Brent crude slipped below $47 a barrel. Oil
prices dropped as hopes faded for imminent action to reduce a
global supply glut.
"(The fall in oil) comes less than 24 hours after the black
stuff has surged on news of an agreement between Russia and
Saudi Arabia to stabilise the oil market," said Connor Campbell,
financials analyst at Spreadex.
"Investors (are) apparently less convinced than they were
yesterday about the likelihood of this leading to any concrete
action."
Underscoring investor skittishness and low tolerance for
earnings disappointments, French payments firm Ingenico Group
plummeted 13.6 percent in heavy volume, after cutting
its full-year targets following a "sudden and significant
decline" in U.S. sales.
"Ingenico has adjusted its guidance for H2 2016 due to the
rapid and temporary market decline in the U.S. caused by the
change in EMV rules, and persistently difficult conditions in
Brazil," Richard-Maxime Beaudoux, analyst at Bryan, Garnier &
Co, said in a note.
Dutch fertilizer group OCI also dropped, down 6.9
percent after reporting its first half results.
Germany's blue-chip DAX ended in positive
territory, helped by a jump in Fresenius SE. The
medical company was up 6.4 percent after it said that it was
buying Spain's biggest private hospital chain, Quironsalud, for
5.76 billion euros ($6.42 billion).
(Editing by Larry King)