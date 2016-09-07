European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
LONDON, Sept 7 European shares were flat on Wednesday, remaining just off an 8 month high, supported by a rise in Weir Group and well-received company results which helped to counteract weak data out of Germany.
The STOXX Europe 600 was flat in percentage terms at 349.43. The index hit its highest level since January on Monday, before weak data from the United States saw it fall back in the previous session.
Weak data also hindered stocks on Wednesday, and Germany's DAX underperformed slight gains for other euro zone indexes after German industrial production unexpectedly fell in July. It recorded its steepest fall in 23 months.
The top STOXX 600 riser was Weir Group, after Morgan Stanley raised the engineering group to "overweight" from "equal weight".
Equipment rental firm Ashtead rose 2.8 percent after it said it saw full-year results coming in ahead of expectations. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kit Rees)
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB