* STOXX 600 up 0.5 pct
* Miners rebound, track copper higher
* DKSH gains after upgrade
* Ocado, Luxury stocks fall
(Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices)
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Sept 14 European shares rose in early
deals on Wednesday, breaking a four-day losing streak after
markets sold off globally on the back of concerns about the
effectiveness of central bank policy.
The STOXX 600 was up 0.5 percent, rebounding from
one-month lows. Equities have been under pressure after the
European Central Bank said last week an extension of its
stimulus programme had not been discussed and amid speculation
worries about a rate rise from the U.S. Federal Reserve next
week.
Mark Dampier, head of research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said
he expected markets to be nervous ahead of key meetings from the
Fed and the Bank of Japan later in September.
"My view on the market is that it's going to be pretty flat,
possibly down, over the next few days while they wait for yet
another ... macro-statistical event to come out," he said.
European stocks' recovery was led by a rise in basic
resources shares, which were up 2.8 percent, benefiting
from a rise in copper prices which firmed on the back of
positive U.S. and Chinese economic data.
Swiss business support services firm DKSH was the
top gainer, up 5.6 percent at more than a one-year high on the
back of an upgrade from Credit Suisse to "outperform".
Luxury stocks, however, came under pressure with France's
Hermes falling 7 percent after saying that it would no
longer provide an annual sales growth forecast starting next
year due to the uncertain trading environment.
Swiss watchmaker Richemont also fell after a
disappointing update, down 3.7 percent, with shares in Swatch
Group pulled lower as well.
Britain's Ocado extended its losses from the
previous session, down 6.6 percent after BNP Paribas cut its
rating on the stock to "underperform". Ocado fell on Tuesday
after warning on margin pressure in its third-quarter update.
"With the next couple of years burdened by new distribution
centre costs, we think earnings progression will fall short of
market expectations. More importantly however, that weak
earnings development may cause a potential new partner to return
to their spreadsheet and think again," analysts at BNP Paribas
said in a note.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar/Jeremy
Gaunt)