European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
LONDON, Sept 19 European shares rose on Monday, marking a slight rebound after two straight weeks of losses, as gains in banking and energy company shares lifted the region's stock markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had fallen to a six-week low on Friday, rose 0.7 percent.
A rise in the shares of heavyweight banking stocks, which had slumped on Friday following a threatened $14 billion fine on Deutsche Bank from U.S. authorities, added the most points to European stock markets.
Royal Bank of Scotland rose 0.8 percent, as Investec raised its rating on the stock to "hold" from "sell", although Deutsche Bank fell by another 2 percent, extending losses following an 8.5 percent slump in the stock on Sept. 16.
Firmer oil prices also propped up markets, with the STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas index advancing 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB