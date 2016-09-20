(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX Europe 600 index steadies
* Energy shares tracker weaker oil
* Bayer supports chemicals stocks
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 20 European shares steadied on
Tuesday after strong gains in the previous session, with a rally
in chemical stocks offsetting weaker energy shares that fell on
the back of lower oil prices.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index dropped 0.8
percent, the worst sector performer, as oil prices fell after
Venezuela said that global supplies needed to fall by 10 percent
in order to bring production down to consumption levels.
Henry Croft, analyst at Accendo Markets, said that a swift
retrace in oil prices was hampering sentiment.
"The credibility of bullish production freeze rhetoric from
Venezuela is understandably being questioned in the run-up to
next week's Algiers meeting, while worries about additional
supply worsening the global glut add to the mix," Croft added.
Shares in BP, Saipem and Tullow Oil
fell between 0.3 percent and 2.4 percent.
However, losses in the energy sector were offset by a 0.6
percent rise in the European chemicals index, helped by
a 1.2 percent rise in German drugmaker Bayer, which
said its two best-selling drugs had a higher annual peak sales
potential than previously targeted.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.04
percent by 0820 GMT after rising about 1 percent in the previous
session. The index is still down more than 6 percent this year.
Among other sharp movers, shares in business services firm
Regus slumped after a share placement. The stock, down
5.5 percent, was the worst performer on the STOXX 600 index.
Online trading company IG Group fell 3.8 percent
after the company said that financial markets had become
"increasingly subdued" in the two months after Britain's shock
vote to leave the European Union, presenting clients with
limited trading opportunities.
Kingfisher rose 1.8 percent as strong demand in
Britain and Poland helped Europe's largest home improvement
retailer to beat forecasts for first-half profit. However, the
company said it remained cautious on the outlook for France, its
most profitable market.
"Today's comments show that the group is off to a good
start. However, CEO Veronique Laury will have her hands full if
she is to successfully roll out the changes across the group's
1,100 stores in 10 European countries, and we are still in the
early stages of this ambitious five-year plan," George Salmon,
equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
Investors also awaited the outcome of a meeting of the U.S.
Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Markets have been choppy in recent
weeks over the Fed's intentions, which remain unclear due to
both hawkish and dovish comments from several Fed officials.
The consensus is that the Fed will leave interest rates
unchanged at the end of its two-day meeting from Tuesday, with
investors focusing on the statement as well as Chair Janet
Yellen's speech for clues on the timing of the central bank's
next interest rate increase.