LONDON, Sept 21 European shares rose on
Wednesday, buoyed by a rally in banks, after a policy overhaul
at the Bank of Japan lifted risky assets globally.
The STOXX 600 index rose 1 percent, led higher by a
2.1 percent rise in banking stocks, with Barclays
and Banco Popular among the top risers.
Euro zone banks rose nearly 3 percent and were on
track for their best day since mid-July.
Europe took its cue from Asian markets which welcomed the
Bank of Japan's decision to adopt a target for long-term
interest rates. Investors also awaited the U.S. Federal
Reserve's decision on interest rates, which were expected to be
left unchanged.
French tech firm Atos was the top riser on the
STOXX 600, gaining 4.3 percent after a broker upgrade.
Among the fallers, however, Ubisoft declined 1.7
percent after launching convertible bonds for around 400 million
euros.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)