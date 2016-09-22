(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
Adds closing prices)
* STOXX Europe 600 index up 1.6 pct
* Miners touch highest since Aug. 2015, oils up
* EDF underperforms after cutting earnings outlook
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 22 European shares climbed to a
two-week high on Thursday, boosted by a rally in mining stocks,
after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and
projected a less aggressive path for hikes next year and in
2018.
The Fed, however, signalled it could still tighten monetary
policy by the end of this year as the labour market improved
further. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said U.S. growth was looking
stronger and rate increases would be needed to keep the economy
from overheating and fuelling high inflation.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose for a second
straight session and ended up 1.6 percent at its highest closing
level since Sept. 9. However, the index is still down around 5
percent so far this year.
"Markets are getting support not only from the inaction of
the Fed but also the relatively dovish comment by Janet Yellen.
A rate hike is probable in December, but it has once again
become clear that rates will go up only very gradually," said
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis.
"With The Fed out of the way for some time, markets will
start to focus on other things. The presidential election in the
U.S. is just one of them. Volatility is probably the only
certainty in the remaining months of the year."
Miners led the European stock market higher as the Fed's
decision to keep rates unchanged pushed down the U.S. dollar on
currency markets, thereby making commodities cheaper for holders
of other currencies.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rose 3.9
percent after hitting its highest level since August 2015.
Shares in ArcelorMittal, Glencore and
Fresnillo were all up more than 5 percent.
Energy shares were also in demand after oil prices also rose
on a weaker dollar, extending gains from the previous session
when a surprise third consecutive weekly U.S. crude inventory
draw tightened supply.
The European oil and gas index rose 2.4 percent,
helped by a 2.4 to 5.1 percent rise in BP, Total
and Saipem.
EDF inched 0.4 percent higher, underperforming the
market after the French nuclear power utility said it was
cutting its 2016 earnings expectations due to lower output.
Banco BPI rose 3.6 percent after Spain's Caixabank
launched a bid for the Portuguese lender and slightly
raised its offer price. Caixabank shares fell 3.1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)