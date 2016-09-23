European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
MILAN, Sept 23 European shares fell in early trading on Friday, pulling back from two-week highs hit in the previous session following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to push back on its next rate increase.
By 0708 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was 0.4 percent lower, retreating a touch after having closed at its highest level since Sept. 9 in the previous session.
The index is down more than 5 percent so far this year.
Lundbeck slumped 16.6 percent, the biggest STOXX 600 faller, after the Danish drug maker's highly anticipated idalopirdine Alzheimer's drug failed in a late-stage study.
Miners and banks were the biggest sectoral fallers with the STOXX Basic Resources and the STOXX Bank indexes down 1.3 and 0.7 percent respectively. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB