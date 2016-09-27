* STOXX 600 gains after two days of losses
* Clinton seen to have won presidential debate
* Carnival leads market up after target price hike
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 27 European shares rose on Tuesday
as Democrat Hillary Clinton was perceived by financial market
participants to be the winner of the first U.S. presidential
debate, although equities traded off day's highs as energy and
banking shares lost ground.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.14
percent at 340.52 points by 0829 GMT, after hitting an intra-day
high of 342.21 points following the U.S. debate.
A CNN poll of viewers showed 62 percent thought Clinton won
the debate on Monday, with 27 percent for Trump. Many investors
appear to see Clinton as the preferred candidate, while few are
sure what a Trump presidency might mean for international trade
or the domestic economy.
"There is some relief that ... Clinton seems to have done
well during the first debate with Republican candidate Trump,"
Markus Huber, trader at City of London Markets, said.
"At this stage markets seem to clearly favour Clinton simply
because under her leading the country very little is likely to
change which might not necessarily be good for the country but
as it is well known markets love certainty."
However, the market lost some ground after the European Oil
and Gas index fell 0.6 percent, the worst sector
performer, as prices of crude oil dropped following a rally of
more than 3 percent in the previous session.
Euro zone banks also erased gains to trade flat.
Deutsche Bank hit a new record low after tumbling
more than 7 percent in the previous session when a German
magazine said Chancellor Angela Merkel had ruled out state
assistance for the bank.
Among the big movers, Carnival, the world's largest
cruise operator, rose 3 percent. The stock was the top gainer in
the STOXX Europe 600 index as Natixis raised its target price
for the stock to 4200 pence from 4100 pence.
French telecom company Orange rose more than 2.5
percent after Credit Suisse upgraded its rating on the stock to
"outperform" from "neutral" and raised its price target by 10
percent.
However, broker comments hurt travel and insurance firm SAGA
. Its shares were down 3.9 percent after Canaccord
Genuity cut its stance on the stock to "hold" from "buy".
Heating and plumbing products supplier Wolseley fell
around 4 percent as tough market conditions forced it to close
80 UK branches and a distribution centre.
