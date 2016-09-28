(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

LONDON, Sept 28 European shares rose slightly on Wednesday, lifted by gains among commodity stocks, while Deutsche Bank rose from all-time lows hit in the previous session after its CEO said there was no need of a cash call.

By 0711 GMt, Europe's STOXX 600 index rose 0.7 percent, with the basic resources index index leading sectoral gainers on the back of higher metal prices, while rising crude prices helped energy stocks.

Deutsche Bank rose 3.2 percent after CEO John Cryan personally ruled out a possible capital increase while dismissing a report that the German lender had sought government help to settle a $14 billion U.S. demand.

Among other big movers, TUI rose 3 percent after the travel firm nudged up its full-year profit outlook, while Kone fell 2 percent after the Finnish elevator maker kept its targets unchanged. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Kit Rees)