LONDON Oct 11 European stock markets fell on
Tuesday, with a pullback in the shares of major oil companies
weighing on markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down by 0.3
percent, with the index down by around 7 percent so far in 2016.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas index fell 0.4
percent as oil prices retreated from one-year highs.
However, the shares of European luxury goods stocks
outperformed, after LVMH reported a forecast-beating
acceleration in third-quarter sales.
LVMH shares rose 4.4 percent, with rival luxury good stocks
such as Christian Dior, Richemont and Burberry
also gaining ground.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)