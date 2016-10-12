European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON Oct 12 European stock markets were steady in early trading on Wednesday, although Sweden's Ericsson led the region's technology stocks down to a one month-low after issuing a profit warning.
The STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 percent, having fallen in the previous session.
Germany's DAX advanced 0.2 percent. Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged up 0.1 percent, while the UK's FTSE 250 mid-cap index gained 0.3 percent.
Telecoms equipment maker Ericsson dropped more than 16 percent to its lowest point since 2008 after warning that its third-quarter profit would be "significantly lower" than expected after a downturn in its mobile broadband business had accelerated.
Peer Nokia also dropped, down 6 percent, set for its biggest daily loss since June 27.
Among the top risers, however, Deutsche Lufthansa gained 4.6 percent after an upgrade from Kepler Cheuvreux, while Ryanair and easyJet also rose. (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB