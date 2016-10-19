(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

LONDON Oct 19 European shares fell in early deals on Wednesday after a slew of weak updates weighed on British firms Travis Perkins and Reckitt Benckiser , while Akzo Nobel's results were hit by a weak pound.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4 percent, following a 1.5 percent rise in the previous session.

Building materials supplier Travis Perkins dropped nearly 6 percent and was on track for its biggest daily loss since June after the firm warned on its 2016 profit, blaming a disappointing performance in its plumbing and heating business.

The company also said that it would close more than 30 branches.

Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser also fell, down nearly 3 percent after reporting a bigger than expected slowdown in underlying third-quarter sales growth.

Price pressures and a drop in the value of sterling hit Dutch coatings and paints maker Akzo Nobel, which retreated 2.5 percent after reporting a slide in quarterly sales.

However, among the risers, Sweden's Intrum Justitia jumped more than 6 percent after a well-received set of results. (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Alistair Smout)