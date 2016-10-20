European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
LONDON Oct 20 European shares slipped back on Thursday, as a clutch of profit warnings from companies throughout the region took their toll on the market.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down by 0.1 percent, and is down by around 6 percent since the start of 2016.
Shares in German engineering company GEA slumped by around 20 percent after the firm slashed its profit guidance for this year.
Shares in British engineering company Keller and engineering solutions company Senior also dived lower after both companies issued profit warnings.
Shares in Swiss food group Nestle also fell 1 percent after the firm cut its sales outlook.
However, Lufthansa jumped 8 percent after raising its profit guidance, lifting the shares of other airlines such as Air France KLM. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB