* Shares in engineers GEA, Keller, Senior all slump
* But airline stocks rise as Lufthansa hikes guidance
* STOXX 600 down around 6 pct since start of 2016
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 20 European shares slipped back on
Thursday as a clutch of profit warnings from companies
throughout the region took their toll on the market.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down by 0.1
percent, and is down around 6 percent since the start of 2016.
"Europe is a really slow-moving stock market at the moment.
It does not look that attractive to me. There is too much
economic uncertainty in Europe," said Andreas Clenow, chief
investment officer at Zurich-based ACIES Asset Management.
Shares in German engineering company GEA tumbled
by around 20 percent after the firm slashed its profit guidance
for this year.
Shares in British engineering company Keller and
engineering solutions company Senior also dived after
both companies issued profit warnings.
Shares in Swiss food group Nestle dipped after
Nestle cut its sales outlook.
However, Lufthansa jumped 8 percent after raising
its profit guidance, lifting the shares of other airlines such
as Air France KLM.
Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn, director at Aubrey Capital
Management, said European stocks were currently facing headwinds
from a combination of lower earnings and rising bond yields.
Euro zone bond yields edged up on Thursday before the
European Central Bank's (ECB) latest monthly meeting.
The expectation is that ECB President Mario Draghi will
reconfirm his commitment to stimulus measures and possibly drop
hints on potential changes to the terms of the central bank's
asset-purchase programme to alleviate a shortage of bonds it can
buy.
"We note that in the last 18 months or so, trailing-12-month
EPS (earnings per share) have actually been declining in Europe
while price earnings ratios have expanded, driven by falling
bond yields," said Bentley-Hamlyn.
"The problem is, if bond yields go up, this threatens equity
valuations, particularly long duration assets and bond proxies
like utilities, property, consumer staples and telecoms," she
added.
