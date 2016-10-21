European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
MILAN Oct 21 European shares rose slightly in early trading on Friday, supported by a weaker euro and strong results from companies such as auto parts maker Valeo and fertilizer firm Yara.
By 0715 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2 percent, building on a two-week high hit in the previous session when dovish remarks from European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi sent the euro to its lowest since early March.
The index is down 5.7 percent so far this year.
Valeo rose 3.8 percent, leading gainers on the STOXX index, as it lifted its 2016 profitability target after posting a 16 percent gain in third-quarter sales.
Yara rose 3.6 percent after core profit and revenues at the Norwegian based group fell less than expected in the third quarter.
Daimler, however, fell 2 percent after the German car maker kept its forecast for a slight rise in adjusted full-year EBIT but trimmed its forecasts for sales volume. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Atul Prakash)
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB