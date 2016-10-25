European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
LONDON Oct 25 European shares rose on Tuesday, as gains in Randstad, Orange and major mining companies lifted the region's stock markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up by 0.2 percent, although the STOXX 600 remains down by around 6 percent since the start of 2016.
Randstad was among the best performers, climbing by 3.7 percent after the world's second-largest staffing agency reported a rise in third quarter core earnings that slightly beat market forecasts.
French telecoms group Orange advanced by 2.7 percent after reporting third quarter core profits slightly ahead of market expectations, while stronger copper prices boosted mining stocks.
However, shares in semi-conductors group AMS slumped 16 percent after it gave a weak Q4 outlook. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB