* DAX touches new peak for 2016
* German stocks boosted by Ifo
* Monte Paschi slumps on strategy plan
* UPM and Luxottica rise after results
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Oct 25 European shares turned lower
after a strongly start on Tuesday, with Germany's DAX
briefly touching a new peak for 2016, after sentiment was
knocked by mixed earnings on Wall Street and in Europe.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended down 0.4
percent. Germany's DAX ended flat after earlier
touching a new peak for 2016 of 10,827.72 points.
The German stock market outperformed after Ifo data showed
that German business morale had improved unexpectedly in
October, suggesting company executives have become more
optimistic about the growth prospects for Europe's largest
economy.
But other parts of the market were more volatile. Italy's
Banca Monte Paschi dei Siena ended 15 percent lower, having at
one stage been 25 percent higher, after it announced a new
strategic plan.
In a major gamble by a new CEO appointed last month to save
the world's oldest bank, the lender said it would launch a
debt-to-equity conversion and a capital increase, as well as
lay off a 10th of its staff, shut branches and sell assets to
win investor backing.
"We think that Monte dei Paschi's 2016-19 strategic plan is
doable but entails significant execution risk," analysts at BBVA
said in a note.
Top faller on the STOXX 600 was semi-conductors group AMS
slumped by nearly 13 percent after it gave a weak Q4
outlook, while some analysts were cautious over AMS' mid-term
targets.
"The significantly weaker than expected guidance for Q4
2016, as well as the company's volatile track record, are not
supportive regarding investors' confidence in reaching this
ambitious medium term target, in our view," said analysts at
Baader Helvea.
Dassault Systemes and Finnish refiner Neste
also fell after results, down 7 percent and 5.6
percent respectively.
European shares turned lower after a positive start,
dropping along with U.S. stocks, which were also hindered by
weaker earnings.
In Europe 40 percent of companies have missed quarterly
earnings expectations this season, Thomson Reuters Starmine data
shows, compared to just 22 percent on the U.S. S&P 500
Among risers, UPM surged 10.8 percent after the paper maker
posted higher profits and flagged restructuring plans, while
Luxottica climbed 4.4 percent after the Italian eyewear maker
reported higher revenues and confirmed its 2016 outlook.
Diversified miner Anglo American also rose sharply
after the company's production update. It rose 4.5 percent and
helped to lift the European basic resources sector to
its highest level since August 2015.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Alison
Williams)