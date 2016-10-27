(Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
MILAN Oct 27 European shares slipped on
Thursday, weighed down by weaker commodity-related stocks while
the boost to financials from forecast-beating results from
Deutsche Bank and Barclays proved short-lived.
By 0709 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell
0.5 percent, dragged by a 1.3 percent fall in the STOXX Basic
Resources sub-index. The STOXX is down 7 percent so far
this year.
Deutsche Bank rose 1 percent after the German
bank posted a surprise net profit in the third quarter, helped
by a surge in bond trading, while legal provisions rose to 5.9
billion euros from 5.5 billion euros.
Barclays and Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA
posted forecast-beating quarterly profits, sending
their shares up 0.1 and 0.7 percent respectively.
Amec Foster plunged 15 percent, topping losers on
the STOXX, after the UK engineering firm said 2016 and 2017
trading would be in line with its board expectations.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)