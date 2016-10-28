(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* Pan-European STOXX 600 index down 0.5 pct
* STOXX set for monthly fall, banks poised to outperform
* Novo Nordisk and Gemalto slump after results
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 28 Weak corporate results weighed on
European shares on Friday pushing the regional benchmark index
to its lowest in a week, while choppy trading in banking shares
saw the sector give up some of its recent gains.
Earnings disappointments from the likes of Novo Nordisk
soured the mood, with the stock off more than 15
percent, the worst performance across the STOXX 600 on
the day.
Investors have shown little tolerance for earnings
disappointments in recent weeks, with shares of firms missing
estimates or warning on profits getting punished severely.
Concerns over the outlook for regional companies have led to
a record 38 straight weeks of outflows from European equity
funds, the latest data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
fund tracker EPFR showed.
Banks, among the most beaten down sectors in Europe this
year, have offered some support to regional markets this week
following a strong set of results from bellwethers which
included a surprise profit at Deutsche Bank.
Financials are the best performing sector in Europe this
month and are no longer the year's worst performers having
overtaken telecoms during the past week's rally.
"Bank have been doing well on positive earnings, and on the
fact that higher bond yields, and especially a steeper yield
curve, are helpful for the sector," said Philippe Gijsels, head
of research at BNP Paribas Fortis.
Euro zone government bond yields rose to their highest
levels for months on Friday in anticipation of a slew of
economic data expected to inform inflation and monetary policy
expectations. Strong UK economic growth data in the previous day
prompted a global bond sell-off as they reduced expectations for
a rate cut when the Bank of England meets next week.
"If these trends continue, the banking sector should
continue to outperform," BNP's Gijsels said.
But in a sign that longer term concerns about the sector
remain, shares of RBS, up as much as 3.5 percent at the
open, reversed course and were trading down 1.2 percent after
analysts raised doubts about the sustainability of its profits.
European banks are still down 16 percent this year.
Elsewhere, shares in digital security firm Gemalto
fell 12 percent after a worse-than-expected outlook for 2017,
while Spanish sausage case maker Viscofan's shares
dropped 8.3 percent following lower profits.
Satellite firm Eutelsat rose 9 percent after
results that showed a steady start to the year.
Overall, third quarter earnings for STOXX 600 companies are
expected to contract 9.9 percent, according to data from Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
